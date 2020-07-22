Barnett & Company Inc. Has $6.17 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Barnett & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 5.0% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 89.3% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $11.06 on Wednesday, reaching $414.15. The stock had a trading volume of 60,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $362.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.24. The stock has a market cap of $163.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $409.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.89, for a total value of $6,997,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,198,655.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,500 shares of company stock worth $33,044,350 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

