Barnett & Company Inc. Lowers Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Barnett & Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $325,418,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 68.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,794,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,267,000 after buying an additional 5,617,745 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 56,197,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $803,618,000 after buying an additional 4,238,995 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $44,021,000. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 52.6% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,789,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,683,000 after buying an additional 3,029,000 shares during the period. 34.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.31.

In related news, COO Graham W. Bacon bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPD traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $18.37. 116,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,471,763. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average of $20.40. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The company has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

