Barnett & Company Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Barnett & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 17.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AINV. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Apollo Investment by 504.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in Apollo Investment by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 6,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Apollo Investment by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AINV. Raymond James lowered Apollo Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Apollo Investment from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Apollo Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Apollo Investment from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.54.

AINV traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.49. 5,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.80. Apollo Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $18.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The asset manager reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.83 million. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 41.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apollo Investment Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AINV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.