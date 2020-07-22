Barnett & Company Inc. Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000. AstraZeneca comprises about 1.2% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,358,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,500 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $4,635,311,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 38,802,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,903,000 after buying an additional 2,148,165 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 23.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,325,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,021,000 after buying an additional 5,375,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,556,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,417,000 after buying an additional 185,866 shares during the last quarter. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AZN traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $56.99. 369,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,938,314. AstraZeneca plc has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.97. The stock has a market cap of $149.48 billion, a PE ratio of 96.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. FIG Partners initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

