Barnett & Company Inc. Makes New Investment in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the first quarter worth $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 1,866.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 62.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 644.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OKTA. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Okta from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Okta from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Okta from $131.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.11.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total value of $251,700.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,981.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $5,898,362.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,254.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 495,937 shares of company stock valued at $95,527,524 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $210.66. The company had a trading volume of 23,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,879. Okta Inc has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $224.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 33.34%. The company had revenue of $182.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

