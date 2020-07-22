Barnett & Company Inc. Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Barnett & Company Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 5.5% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Barnett & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $6,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 589.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5,384.6% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.79. The company had a trading volume of 35,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,191. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $38.83 and a one year high of $59.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.36.

