Barnett & Company Inc. Reduces Holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Barnett & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Westrock were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Westrock by 66.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 243,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 97,623 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westrock by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after purchasing an additional 16,312 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westrock in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Westrock by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 761,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,516,000 after purchasing an additional 17,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Westrock during the 1st quarter worth about $587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.76. 24,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,370,348. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Westrock Co has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.49.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Westrock Co will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WRK shares. ValuEngine lowered Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Westrock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.82.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

