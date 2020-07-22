Barnett & Company Inc. Reduces Stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Barnett & Company Inc. reduced its position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 53,251 shares during the period. 40.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FUN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

FUN stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,407. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $64.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.68.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.55). Cedar Fair had a net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 159.40%. The business had revenue of $53.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.49) earnings per share. Cedar Fair’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

