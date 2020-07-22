Barnett & Company Inc. Reduces Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Barnett & Company Inc. decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,744 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Barnett & Company Inc. owned about 0.43% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Potomac Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of BSCO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,873. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.50. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $22.21.

