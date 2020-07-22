Barnett & Company Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD)

Barnett & Company Inc. trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs BDC makes up approximately 1.1% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Barnett & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 415,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 16,887 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at $4,115,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.5% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 252,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 21,926 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 227,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 17.9% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 173,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26,308 shares in the last quarter. 33.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $15.66. 1,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,621. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $633.07 million, a P/E ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.08. Goldman Sachs BDC Inc has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $31.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a positive return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 20.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GSBD shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.75 to $16.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs BDC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.81.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

