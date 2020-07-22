Barnett & Company Inc. Sells 16,000 Shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

Barnett & Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in OneMain by 184.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in OneMain by 133.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in OneMain by 15,961.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in OneMain by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OMF shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.39.

In other OneMain news, CFO Micah R. Conrad purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $47,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,139.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OMF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,097. OneMain Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $48.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 2.40.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.22). OneMain had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

