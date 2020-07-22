Barnett & Company Inc. Sells 1,750 Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Barnett & Company Inc. cut its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,409 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 8.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 208,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth $779,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,913,356 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $121,419,000 after purchasing an additional 553,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Benchmark upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.08.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 1,300 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $59,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,322 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,742.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WDC stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.73. 77,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,178,068. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 1.61. Western Digital Corp has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

