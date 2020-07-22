Barnett & Company Inc. Sells 21,577 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Barnett & Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,577 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,310,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,779,000 after acquiring an additional 9,205,249 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,992,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6,454.9% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,815,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,270 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11,019.7% in the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,572,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,189,000.

Shares of SCHE traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.54. 87,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,937,319. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $28.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.13.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

