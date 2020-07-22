Barnett & Company Inc. Sells 2,296 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Barnett & Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 63.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.7% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,076,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $4,233,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $243,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Bank of America by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,785,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 28.2% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.99. 1,664,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,211,976. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.47.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

