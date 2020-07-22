Barnett & Company Inc. Sells 3,180 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Barnett & Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,613 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the quarter. Seagate Technology accounts for 2.1% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 24.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 11,984 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 180,476 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $820,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at $808,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $366,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $26,294.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,201.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,995 shares of company stock worth $5,032,144. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,692. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.03. Seagate Technology PLC has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.39.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

