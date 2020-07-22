Barnett & Company Inc. Sells 57,200 Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Barnett & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) by 14.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 335,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 57,200 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 195.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 58,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLMT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.84. 12,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,451. The company has a market cap of $224.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 3.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.77. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.43.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $692.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.30 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 107.75%. Equities analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLMT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

