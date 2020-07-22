Barnett & Company Inc. Sells 60 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Barnett & Company Inc. decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 51,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi bought 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,494,689.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.81.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.04. 17,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,240. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

