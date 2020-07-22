Barnett & Company Inc. Sells 680 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Barnett & Company Inc. reduced its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 316.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 49.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $139,807.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,021.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $73,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,607 shares of company stock valued at $438,814. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on LH. TheStreet downgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $241.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Corp. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.44.

Laboratory Corp. of America stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.45. The stock had a trading volume of 16,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,228. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.93, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.11. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $197.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

