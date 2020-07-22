Barnett & Company Inc. Sells 801 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Barnett & Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum accounts for about 1.1% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 15,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on MPC. Cfra cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.03. 73,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,426,473. The stock has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.15. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.