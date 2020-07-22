Barnett & Company Inc. Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMP)

Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Barnett & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSMP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,072. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average is $25.21. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.87 and a twelve month high of $25.91.

