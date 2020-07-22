Benin Management CORP Cuts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Benin Management CORP lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 8,932 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,456 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOW stock traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.17. The stock had a trading volume of 169,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,923. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The company has a market cap of $111.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $145.92.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.38.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

