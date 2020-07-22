Benin Management CORP Decreases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Benin Management CORP decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,215 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 0.5% of Benin Management CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 526 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.70. 475,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,462,884. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $89.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.65 and its 200 day moving average is $77.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $315,030.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,695.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,953. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.92.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

