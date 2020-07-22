Benin Management CORP Decreases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Benin Management CORP cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 2.8% of Benin Management CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

UPS stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.38. 57,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,499,411. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.99 and its 200-day moving average is $103.29. The company has a market cap of $102.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

