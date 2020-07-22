Benin Management CORP Lowers Stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Benin Management CORP lowered its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group accounts for 1.8% of Benin Management CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Richard J. Harshman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.55 per share, with a total value of $97,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,182.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stephens raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.21.

Shares of PNC traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.46. 69,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,914,299. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.68. The company has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($2.78). The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

