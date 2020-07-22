Benin Management CORP Sells 4,000 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Benin Management CORP lessened its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $249,050,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 512.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,274,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,758 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 935.7% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,868,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,872 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 140.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,939,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 67.9% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,418,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,913,000 after purchasing an additional 978,129 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FITB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.37.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.30. 341,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,509,404. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $31.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.72.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

