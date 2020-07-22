Benin Management CORP Sells 475 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Benin Management CORP reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,270 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for approximately 1.2% of Benin Management CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Retirement Network raised its stake in FedEx by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 215.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $18,333,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total transaction of $1,644,480.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 196,550 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,258. 8.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on FedEx from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on FedEx from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on FedEx from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on FedEx from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.08.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.58. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $178.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.21. The company has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

