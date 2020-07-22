Benin Management CORP Sells 917 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Benin Management CORP decreased its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Allstate comprises approximately 2.3% of Benin Management CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 250.4% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allstate from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.47.

NYSE:ALL traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.24. 38,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,195,465. Allstate Corp has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.54.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 652,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total transaction of $66,148,585.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $176,570.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,783 shares in the company, valued at $176,570.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 664,021 shares of company stock worth $67,275,235 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

