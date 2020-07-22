Benin Management CORP Trims Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Benin Management CORP lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,692 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.8% of Benin Management CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COST stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $327.33. The company had a trading volume of 59,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,138. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.21. The company has a market cap of $144.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $262.71 and a twelve month high of $331.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COST. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.70.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.00, for a total transaction of $1,630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,683,346. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.60, for a total transaction of $653,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,062,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,249 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

