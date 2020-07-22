Bfsg LLC Acquires 379 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,763 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.60, for a total value of $653,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,062,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total value of $773,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,114 shares in the company, valued at $17,042,351.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,380 shares of company stock worth $9,514,249. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $327.04. The company had a trading volume of 53,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,138. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $262.71 and a 1 year high of $331.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $144.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.70.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

