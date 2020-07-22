Bfsg LLC Acquires New Stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT)

Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000. Bfsg LLC owned about 0.05% of Essential Properties Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 216.4% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 234,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 160,477 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 16,579 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 26,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPRT. Evercore ISI raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.16. 26,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,525. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $29.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $41.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.38 million. Analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.03%.

In related news, Director Stephen D. Sautel purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 265,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,978.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $228,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,418.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 23,825 shares of company stock worth $282,976 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

