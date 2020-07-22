Bfsg LLC Boosts Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 123.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 95.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 91.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GD stock traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.37. 15,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,972. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.37. The company has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $193.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Argus cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $199.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.85.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

