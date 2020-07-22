Bfsg LLC Buys 155 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management increased its holdings in Linde by 6,162.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 65,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,966,000 after buying an additional 64,149 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Linde by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 332,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,797,000 after buying an additional 84,374 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $1,738,000. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Linde from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Linde from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Linde from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.47.

Linde stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.66. 27,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,398. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.44 billion, a PE ratio of 56.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.72. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $146.71 and a fifty-two week high of $245.99.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

