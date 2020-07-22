Bfsg LLC Buys 345 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.0% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. 66.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of D stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.59. The company had a trading volume of 59,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,685,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.62. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $66.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Argus cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.06.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.