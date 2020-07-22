Bfsg LLC Buys Shares of 19,648 Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,648 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. CWM LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 84.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the airline’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 154,384 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,277,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $263,558.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,215.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $33.36. 255,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,247,426. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.25. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.18.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 8.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LUV. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.81.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

