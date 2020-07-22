Bfsg LLC Buys Shares of 4,136 Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,136 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter worth about $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $1.47 on Wednesday, reaching $180.10. 601,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,299,500. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $391.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.02.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -6.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. Nord/LB downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra raised shares of Boeing to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.08.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

