Bfsg LLC Cuts Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Bfsg LLC cut its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $2,754,179,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 637.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $859,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,542 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,597,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,522,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,431,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $829,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,440 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $4.32 on Wednesday, reaching $311.92. 119,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,881,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $301.03 and a 200 day moving average of $291.41.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

A number of research firms have commented on MA. UBS Group decreased their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $269.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.43.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total transaction of $12,137,996.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,490,132.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $62,379,828.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,826,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,558,271,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 870,394 shares of company stock valued at $262,005,387. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.