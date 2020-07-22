Bfsg LLC Grows Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 248.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.11. 204,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,764,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 1.89. Weyerhaeuser Co has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $31.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stephens lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

