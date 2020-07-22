Bfsg LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Bfsg LLC reduced its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCE. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the first quarter worth $33,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in BCE in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.75. 30,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,800. The company has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $49.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.92.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 12.63%. BCE’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.5883 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.80%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC cut their price objective on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of BCE from $64.50 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.14.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.