Bfsg LLC Has $1.60 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bfsg LLC grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,753 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,186 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 28.6% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 4.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.83.

NYSE:AXP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.43. 215,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,556,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

