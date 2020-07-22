Bfsg LLC Has $2.31 Million Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RY. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth $42,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RY shares. Cfra decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $86.50 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Shares of NYSE RY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.00. 35,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.08. The stock has a market cap of $100.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $82.74.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a $0.7839 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.89%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

