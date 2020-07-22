Bfsg LLC Has $2.92 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bfsg LLC decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 917,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,650,000 after acquiring an additional 78,152 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 198,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GILD. BMO Capital Markets lowered Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.35.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $192,798.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,576,112.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,492 shares of company stock worth $2,433,428. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.21. The stock had a trading volume of 124,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,974,591. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The firm has a market cap of $95.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.85 and its 200 day moving average is $73.11.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

