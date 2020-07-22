Bfsg LLC Has $3.72 Million Stock Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bfsg LLC cut its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,176,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,375,586,000 after buying an additional 222,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,989,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,406,390,000 after acquiring an additional 235,852 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Accenture by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,026,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,453,285,000 after purchasing an additional 355,755 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,995,000 after purchasing an additional 165,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 4.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,140,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,702,000 after purchasing an additional 320,253 shares during the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Accenture from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Accenture from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.44.

Shares of ACN traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, reaching $224.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,654. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $225.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.12 and a 200-day moving average of $194.12.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $839,266.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,886,071.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $231,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,426,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,680 shares of company stock worth $6,410,645 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

