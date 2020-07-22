Bfsg LLC Has $773,000 Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Bfsg LLC lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,730,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,191,334,000 after buying an additional 70,899 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,664,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 142,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,229,000 after buying an additional 61,577 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HON traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $154.54. 52,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,385,311. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.69.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

