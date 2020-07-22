Bfsg LLC Has $9.55 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 20.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,550 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Bfsg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 195.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after acquiring an additional 18,919 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.26. 145,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,831,742. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.31. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.