Bfsg LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 543.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,453 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 16,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $299.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,023,800. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $311.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $287.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.85.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

