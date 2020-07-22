Bfsg LLC Invests $687,000 in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 148,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 50,516 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the first quarter worth $8,658,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Ally Financial by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 113,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 24,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ally Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,859,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,831,000 after buying an additional 32,470 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.53.

Ally Financial stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.30. 128,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,162,347. Ally Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $35.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.62.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

In related news, Director Mayree C. Clark acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

