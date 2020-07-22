Bfsg LLC Makes New $2.42 Million Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA traded down $7.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $250.08. 643,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,846,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $636.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.15 and its 200-day moving average is $211.98. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $151.85 and a 52 week high of $268.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $241.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.38.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.