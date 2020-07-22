Bfsg LLC Makes New $643,000 Investment in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 168.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,745,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,733 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $56,100,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth $18,513,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 15.3% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,093,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,099,000 after buying an additional 674,720 shares during the period. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,640,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,609,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

DAR stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,230. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.78. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $29.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $852.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

