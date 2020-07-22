Bfsg LLC Purchases 175 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,476,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,618 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,331,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,180,000 after acquiring an additional 593,974 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,270,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,136,000 after acquiring an additional 98,683 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 280.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,505,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584,451 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,641,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,944,000 after purchasing an additional 131,746 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $194.89. The stock had a trading volume of 11,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,428. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.17. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $220.42. The stock has a market cap of $70.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.99, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 12,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total value of $2,194,464.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,545,745.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total value of $360,339.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $788,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,430 shares of company stock valued at $11,143,837 over the last three months. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EL. UBS Group raised their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $158.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.14.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

