Bfsg LLC Purchases 36,280 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 477.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,280 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 47,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 173,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,124,000 after buying an additional 11,325 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,212,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,076,000 after acquiring an additional 133,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.74. 194,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,069,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In related news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,940.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

